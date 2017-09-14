JOHESU, AHPA To Ground Health Sector Next Week

Barely few hours after doctors suspended their nationwide strike over alleged failure of the federal government to meet their demands, the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA), have announced that the Unions would embark on an indefinite strike action next weekcode-named ‘Operation Alligator Bite’.

Speaking on the planned strike, a nurse (name withheld) at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba, Delta State capital said, the strike is to make the federal government pay the back log of promotion arrears it owes them.

The nurse said since the federal government has answered the demands of the doctors, they (doctors) would do the work of nurses and other hospital workers.

“Hope the federal government has answered them and they have suspended their strike? They will become nurses and medicines dispensers very soon. All they know how to do is to give prescriptions and nurses will be the ones to take care of patients. This time, they will be nurses”, the nurse stated.

She revealed that some of them whom have written and passed their promotion examinations, though, promoted, yet, their salaries and other arrears still reflect their previous levels.

“Even after we wrote promotion examinations and have been promoted, our salaries and other arrears are still indicating the levels where we were promoted from. And this is over a year now, the federal government has not shown any interest”, the nurse lamented.

It would be recalled that JOHESU and AHPA has given notice to the Federal Government that they would withdraw their services in the nation’s hospitals from Wednesday 20th September 2017.

The health workers said it has given the Federal Government 7-day ultimatum to address their grievances before midnight of 20th September.

The joint health workers unions Wednesday, claimed that all the demands they had made since 2012 they started negotiations including the court judgment on 2013 on CONHESS which was in their favour had not been implemented.

The National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Josiah Joy Biobelemoye told journalists that even when the leadership of the union honoured a letter given to them from the health ministry for a meeting at 2pm on Tuesday, the Minister of Health was nowhere to be found till about 3:30pm they decided to leave the place for another meeting.

He said, “I welcome you all to this press conference which is intended to inform Nigerians of our intention to down tools as from the midnight of Wednesday 20th September, 2017 if all our demands over which we have been negotiating since 2012, we’re not met.

“On the 10th May, 2012, agreements were reached on issues concerning our members. Issues upon which we could not agree were referred to the NICN”.