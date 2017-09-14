80 CHILDREN USED AS SUICIDE BOMBERS In NORTHEAST NIGERIA.....SAYS UN REP

The United Nations Under Secretary General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Mark Lowcock has revealed that the unrelenting atrocities posed by Boko Haram Insurgents is very worrisome considering the fact that 80 Children were used and killed as suicide bombers this year, 2017, leading to the death of more than 20,000 people especially in Borno state which is the epicentre of the 8- year conflicts.

This is even as some suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect armed with AK47 rifles, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and petrol bombs invaded surrounding communities of Jere Local Government Area of Borno state, leading to killings of unspecified number of people in addition to the destruction of houses and crops on farmlands.

The Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Engineer Ahmed Satomi who confirmed the recent attacks to our Correspondent said, "The recent attacks on villages took place simulateously where thousdands of displaced persons who fled the attacks are currently taking Refuge in Tungushe Village temporary make- shift camp, few kilometres away from Maiduguri Metropolis".

Lowcock stated this at a Joint Press Conference, immediately after he had a close-door meeting with Deputy Governor of Borno State, Alh. Usman Durkwa.

He said, the purpose of his visit to the war torn region of Borno was to assess humanitarian crisis, highlighting the needs of affected populations and communities, check response activities of the UN, partners and Government, existing challenges and plans to scale up the response.

He regreted that, the Boko Haram crisis – now in its eighth year- has displaced nearly two million people across the north-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, with more than 200,000 living as refugees in neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

The UN and humanitarian partners he noted, have been supporting the Government in providing life-saving assistance to affected populations across camps, host communities and safe areas for returnees.

While commending the resilience of the people affected and efforts made by security operatives and government in degrading insurgents, Mr. Lowcock said peace building and dialoque with leaders and sponsors of the sect remain the best and quick option to resolve and end the killings and destruction in the region.

His words: " My visit aims to draw global attention and mobilize increased support for affected populations, particularly women and children amid growing protection concerns, food insecurity and worsening health conditions exemplified by the recent cholera outbreak across camps.

"My main role as Emergency Relief Coordinator for UN is to advocate on behalf of these traumatizes People in need, i have been to neighbouring Niger Republic and Nigeria and saw the impact of the crisis in Lake Chad Basin and the response, and i promised i will bring their stories to World Leaders at the UN General Assembly next week.

"As it is, 17 million people require humanitarian assistance in the Lake Chad Basin, including 8.5 million in Nigeria's north east, where 5.2 million people currently need food in three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, with 450,000 children severely malnourished.

"I have visited many of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP Camps, i just returned from Gwoza and Pulka town, where i was struck in both Camps by the scale of humanitarian need.

" However, it is gladning that despite these challenges, the stresses and uncertainties, people were recieving support in terms of food, shelter and medical supplies from Government, security operatives and Humanitarian partners". Lowcock stated.

Meanwhile, the SEMA Chairman who spoke after the press briefing on the recent boko haram attacks and displacement of people in various communities of Jere Local Government Area said, he has mobilized his officials with trucks of relief materials to be conveyed to Tungushe Temporary Camp for immediate distribution to victims.

Although, the SEMA Chairman did not disclose the number of casualty (s) in the recent attacks and sacking of Borno villages, residents of the affected area say no fewer than 30 people including women and children were killed in the renewed onslaught by insurgents.