SCHOOL RESUMPTION: Okowa’s Aide Frowns At Students Low Turnout

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Education Monitoring, Hon Tessy Torru has called on students to adopt a potential skill that would build their intellectual capacity as government cannot go it all alone by providing Jobs for her citizenry.

Hon Torru stated this recently, when she visited Okpanam High Mixed Secondary School, Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area of the state for an inspection tour to access the level of compliance with the resumption of schools.

She revealed that the inspection was geared towards checkmating the willingness, welfare of teachers and the pupils for effectiveness just as she commended teachers for reporting to classroom to show their readiness to teach.

The Education Monitoring SA however frowned and expressed disappointment over the low turn-out of students in the school that had about 1000 population with hundred and twenty one in attendance.

While advising students who were in the classrooms to embrace learning culture and study with all seriousness, she stressed that they should stay away from any form of criminal activities that would mar their future.

She further disclosed that the state government had maximum interest in the educational sector and that the government is working round the clock to actualize its campaign promises in delivering prosperity to all Deltans as encapsulated in its smart Agenda.

She said that the Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is doing everything within his capacity to provide conducive learning environment for students as education is very vital and key to his administration.

She also commended the Governor for his swift rejoinder of repositioning and revamping the vocational educational system in the state and also ensuring the completion of the newly approved schools to be built across the three Senatorial Districts.