Court Remands Man, 25, In Prison Over Alleged Possession Of Fire Arms

A 25-year-old man, Simiyu Olayiwola has been remanded in Ilesha Prison Custody by an Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo,the State Capital, over alleged possession of firearms.

Olayiwola was gathered to have been moving with C T D knife, live Ammunition and charms which he could not give satisfactory accounts of when arrested by the police.

He was arraigned arraigned before the court on 4 count charges bordering on firearms possession, felony, among others.

Prosecutor Duro Adekunle, told the court that the accused person on the 16th of August, 2017 at about 1130hrs at Ilobu Area in Osogbo unlawfully possessed Live ammunition, charms and C T D knife.

He added that the offence committed is contrary to sections 8, 213, 430(1), 509 and punishable under section 27(1)(b)(ii) of the Firearms Act Cap F.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Meanwhile, Olayiwola pleaded not guilty of the charges preferred against him.

His Counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal terms, adding that he would not jump bail if granted.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade ordered the remand of Simiyu Olayiwola at Ilesha Prison Custody.

She therefore adjourned the matter to 18th of September for bail consideration.