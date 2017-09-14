Unscrupulous Elements Allegedly Turn FMC To Criminal Hideout

The Orthopedic Complex of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, housing the female, male orthopedic wards and the female and male surgical wards has allegedly turned to a den of criminals in recent times.

It was learnt that on 5th of August 2017, N10, 000 for the sales of recharge cards belonging to one of the security personnel simply identified as ‘Madam Yellow’ was allegedly carted away by a patient’s family member in the hospital.

One of the patients (name withheld) and some persons looking after their relations in the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity said it has become a recurrent situation in the Complex as the suspect has allegedly whisked a smart phone three weeks prior to the missing money.

Meanwhile, at the General Out Patient Department (GOPD), the case is not different as properties belonging to patients and their relations have allegedly missed.

It was gathered that on 28 August 2017, one of the nurses publicly advised patients and their relations to always go along with their bags whenever they moving from one location to another for medical checkup.

“Please whenever you are rising up from your seat, carry your bags because they steal here. The other day, one woman’s bag containing her valuables was removed from where she kept”, she advised.