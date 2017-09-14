PDP SUPREME COURT VERDICT: Ojougbor, Others Loyal To Sheriff To Defect To APC In Delta

The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be agog over the allege formal declaration of the former South-south Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Cairo Ojougbor, this weekend.

It was gathered that the defection would be in phases, kick-starting with Dr Ojougbor, who was Deputy National Chairman to Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff before they were sacked by the Supreme Court.

A close ally to the former National Deputy Chairman who does not want the name on print, said after Ojougbor’s defection, others who are in the faction of Sheriff in the state would follow suit.

It was learnt that following the court judgment, loyalists of Sheriff, have registered their displeasure following the alleged failure of the incumbent National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi to reconcile them back to the PDP.

It was reliably learnt that the grief of the decampees is labeling them as offenders, alleging that neither Makarfi nor any member of the National Working Committee (NWC) have deemed it fit to reach out to them, stressing that the PDP has got it all wrong as they would rather defect instead of remaining irrelevant.

Confirming the defection of the former PDP giant, the State Secretary of APC, Mr Chidi Okonji said the decamping of Ojougbor is not a rumour, noting that the party is ready to receive him and the over 10, 000 followers.

“Actually, it is not a rumour, it is confirmed because he is tired of PDP style of leadership and he is not coming alone but he is coming with his followers of over 10, 000 persons and our hands are widely open to receive them”.

On where the defection would take place, Okonji said “it is something that I cannot disclose to the public but we are talking. But it is most likely to be his country home”.

Contacted on phone by our correspondent to get his reaction, the State Chairman of PDP, Mr Kingsley Esiso said, “I am in a meeting please”.