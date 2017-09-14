PENCHANT FOR VIOLENCE AND THE CULTURE OF IMPUNITY

The recent statement credited to Gov. Nyesom Wike of River State that he has written his will as 2019 general election approaches casts an ominous atmosphere of palpable fear on the political future of the state and indeed the nation at large.

Most politicians unfortunately, have continued to view politics as war and through their indiscretions have entrenched this in their followers’ sub-consciousness. Before the 2007 general election, the former president Olusegun Obasanjo shocked the world by declaring that the election was going to be a do- or- die- affair. Such perfunctory utterance from a sitting president was the height of callousness and expectedly attracted condemnations from both local and international civil right groups. The build-up to that election only confirmed the president’s tocsin and was subsequently adjudged as the worst election in Nigeria by both foreign and domestic observers.

Referring to that election later, the former president Late Musa Yaradua admitted that the election which brought him to power was flawed. This was later corroborated by the former appeal court president, Justice Abdullahi Umaru when he disclosed that the appellate court received a total of 1527 petitions, un-precedented in the history of Nigeria. Considering the loss of precious lives, money and time in both pre and post-electoral activities, any attempt at re-enacting that scenario should be vehemently rebuffed.

River state which literally became a theatre of bloody electoral nay mortal combat during and after 2015 electioneering should not brandish violence as if it is ethos of its people. Not all Nigerians have short memories; some would vividly recollect the role played by Chief Wike when he was a minister of state in destabilizing the Amaechi-led administration. How would you rationalize Hon. Evans Bipiliaka’s effrontery in daring to impeach a speaker with 5 of his colleagues in a 32 member house without the expressed imprimatur of an extraneous influence of one with a federal might?

Today as the twist of events switched their roles, nemesis seems to resonate echoes of the past and someone becomes jittery, alerting the world of his possible suicide as the chicken comes home to roost. The earlier these two gladiators realized that River state is greater than their ambitions, the better for all. To me, there is no worse way to exhibit ingratitude than to be bent on achieving a selfish ambition without minding the collateral damage on the hapless and helpless citizens.

Come to think of it, if leadership is driven by an altruistic and patriotic zeal to offer selfless service to the people, why the desperation? In civilized climes, incumbent’s re-election is predicated on performance and not threats and hectoring. Those who are preparing to repeat the 2015 episode should not forget quickly that the massive violence in that election left in its trail; orphans, widows, maimed and dead people. In fact many expected the outright nullification of the entire exercise but the apex court in its wisdom thought differently and the incumbent governor became the ultimate beneficiary.

That sanguinary episode should ordinarily evoke a feeling of penitence and a desire for repentance by those whose political involvement one way or the other caused others pains and loss. Should we now absolve politicians from the blood-letting witnessed in River state during the 2015 election or deny it actually happened? The governor wrote his will because there is a bequest; have his supporters any will to write?

The state should be blessed to have two men in their early 50s already at the top echelon of power at both state and federal levels, a development which should deliver more democratic dividends. It is rather a sad commentary of men who approach politics hammer- and- tongs with characteristic paroxysms of rage evident in campaign laden with expletives and asperity to the pleasant gusto of their tub-thumpers. They seem to forget their humble beginning and what legacy would their posterity remember them for? So sad! The nation’s treasure base deserves a break from belligerent leaders whose ambition does not consider the sanctity of human lives.

For those who are ready to die, they should be reminded that one’s life transcends the ephemeral lure of political power. Governor Wike should know that his wife and children love him and need him more than that ’will’. As a Christian, he should know that both life and positions are said to be vanity. This knowledge prompted the once wisest and richest man on earth to exclaim that worldly positions and achievements are vanity upon vanity.