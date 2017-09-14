Jos in Darkness Following Fire at Jos DisCo Plant

The Plateau state capital and its environs have been thrown into darkness following an outbreak of fire at an electricity sub-station belonging to the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), The Nation reports.

JEDC provides electricity distribution and retail sale services in the regions of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue states. A statement by the head, corporate communications, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah, attributed the outage to a fire incident at the kilometer 7 transmission station, Zaria road, Jos.

By the time firemen eventually put out the fire, the company’s 150MVA power plant estimated at N20 million had already been destroyed. The disaster led to the disruption of power supply across Plateau state. Dr. Elijah, however said engineers had been mobilized to the scene of the incident with a view to restoring power within the shortest possible time.

Source: Energymix