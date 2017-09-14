Sending Army to the South East is A Wrong Move – ABC Nwosu

A FORMER Minister of Health Prof. Alphonsus Nwosu has condemned the deployment of the army in the name of Python Dance 11 to the South East, saying that the Federal Government was reading the agitation in the South East wrongly.

Nwosu, who served as minister of health under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, told the government to listen to the wise counselling from Chief Mbazulike Amaechi who was a minister before and after the independence and Prof. Ben Nwabueze.

According to him, “Sending the army to the South East is a wrong move. The Federal Government is reading the agitation in the South East wrongly and applying wrong moves. “Reverrred leaders from the South East such as Chief Mbazulike Amaechi who was a Minister of the Federal Republic before and after Independence and Prof. Ben Nwabueze have commented on the matter.

Those who have ears should listen to that. “It is when they refuse to listen to them that they bring out the Python out of their natural habitat in the forest to be dancing on the roads in the South East.”

Commenting on the allegation in some quarters that part of the deployment of the army to South East by the Federal Government was to use them rig election in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State for the candidate of the political party at the center, Prof. Nwosu said security deployment was essential for peaceful elections.

He also added, “Ndi Anambra shall vote for who they want to be their governor and they shall protect that vote. Let nobody underestimate the determination of Ndi Anambra to vote for a governor of their choice.” – Vanguard