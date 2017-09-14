Church Is Key Factor To Good Governance

Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has asserted that the Church remains a key factor in ensuring good governance.

The Governor made the declaration Wednesday when the leadership of Delta State Chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria led by Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, General Overseer, Heroes of Faith Ministries paid him a ‘thank you’ visit in Asaba.

Governor Okowa said, “the Church is a key part of governance, it has a lot of roles to play in governance, especially, in ensuring a peaceful state because, when the state is peaceful, you spend less resources on development.”

“A lot of people look up to their church leaders, so, the church will help us to have more peaceful communities, peaceful local government areas, peaceful states and a peaceful nation,” he said, adding, “the Church should help in passing information on issues of governance to the people, making the youths to redirect their thoughts and know that the oil economy is no longer sustainable and they should be involved in agriculture and skill acquisition.”

While expressing confidence that the resources of the state would increase with the fixing of Forcados Export Trunk line, Governor Okowa assured Deltans that more dividends of democracy would be delivered with improved resources.

Governor Okowa who thanked the Church for their prayers and their support, urged the Church to continue to partner with government in impacting positively on the people.

Bishop Enakirerhi had told the Governor and members of the state executive council who witnessed the event that they were grateful for the existing peace and freedom of worship in the state.

“We are also here to appreciate you for executing good programmes for the people and to encourage you to remain focused, work harmoniously with the church as we have resolved to work with those in authority for them to succeed,” he said.