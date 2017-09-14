IPCR/UNHCR ORGANISES WORKSHOP ON PEACE BUILDING

In its moves to ensure total peace is restored to the North-east the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in partnership with United Nations High Commission for Refugees with support of Borno state Government have organized a capacity building workshop on peace building and conflict resolution to the Internaslly Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other stakeholders in Borno.

Declaring the three day workshop held at the Dujma Hotels, Maiduguri, the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflicts Resolution, IPCR, Professor Osita O. Osita said as the IDPs get set to go back to their respective communities such workshop is essential, as it will build their capacity to sustain peace and resolve conflict among the members of the society, adding that similar workshops have been held in Admawa, Taraba and Yobe states.

The Directlor General who was represented by the the Coordinator, North East of the IPCR, Mr. Chukwuemeka Mbah, stated that as the IDPs return to their communities all stakeholders such as the federal Government, international donor agencies, local and international NGOs, Community Based Organizations CBOs, the security agencies and community leaders, peace building mechanism to ensure the restoration of permanent peace in the state and region becomes imperative.

The workshop with the theme “Community Peace Building and Coping Strategies Support in the North East Zone Project”, he said there was the need to bring all the community stakeholders together under one umbrella to educate and enlighten them on the need for peace building and train them on how to build the peace process and enhance peace and development of their communities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Representative of UNHCR, Mrs Hilda Ochuonya said all IDPs have the right to be protected and should not be forced to go back to their communities.

She said “the IDPs should not be compelled to go back to their respective communities and should be allow to voluntarily go back when the communities are considered safe and secure in accordance with “Kampala convention”.