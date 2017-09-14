Magu Calls for United Front in Fight against Corruption

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has taken the challenge of fighting corruption to members of the Organized Labour, Civil Society Organizations, and social media personalities, stressing the need for a united front in the fight against corruption.

"We have reached a level where nobody can stop us in the fight against corruption, but we all must realize that we are all stakeholders, and this fight is for the future generation," he said, at a parley with the stakeholders, which held in Abuja, September 13, 2017.

While describing corruption as “the major problem holding back the development of the country, and the root cause of every evil bedeviling Nigeria”, he opined that “the EFCC alone cannot fight corruption, and needs the support of everybody”.

"We're calling on every Nigerian to join us, you can even return loot, face consequences then join us to fight corruption," he added.

He used the opportunity to call on the stakeholders, to “step up the fight against corruption”, stressing that, “you are not doing it for yourself, but for the future of the country, the future generation, in order to bring back the change that we really crave for”.

He further expressed the resolve of the EFCC to intensify the anti-corruption campaign, urging the stakeholders to “maximize the political will being currently enjoyed under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let us do the right thing and insist on it because change begins with you and me, from our household, to our kids, place of work and beyond, by also living a life of integrity,” he stressed.

Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, commended the leadership of the EFCC for remaining steadfast in the fight against corruption. According to him, such efforts could only be successful, if the relevant laws are fully implemented.

“All Nigerians must play their roles, because EFCC can only do its best, but we must support the agency, and the law should take its course, policies should be strengthened, and punishment must be meted out in good time,” he said.

Dan Nwanyanwu, a lawyer and politician, used the opportunity to commend the EFCC, and stressed the importance of giving the anti-graft agency the necessary support.

“Every right thinking Nigerian must support every effort being carried out by the EFCC to recover our stolen money and our patrimony,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Joe Abah, former Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, also commended the EFCC for taking the gauntlet in the fight against corruption.

“EFCC is a strong institution and it is the same institution that has produced credible leaders from inception,” he said.

Also…

N15m Scam: Suspected Fraudster Remanded in Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday September 12, 2017 arraigned an alleged international fraudster, Paul Ehiemau and his company Blackrock Trading and Logistics Limited, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on a one count charge of Advance Fee Fraud to the tune of N15 million.

Ehiemau, an indigene of Edo State, sometime in February 2017 obtained the sum of N15 million from STOJ Oil and Gas Limited (a German company) through its Country Representative, Stanley Edmond via his company (Blackrock Trading and Logistics Ltd) account number 0220333930 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, by falsely representing to STOJ Oil and Gas Limited that he has the capacity to process a guaranty bond through Equity Credit Capital Switzerland for financing a project.

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Prosecution counsel Sa'ad Hannafi Sa'ad then prayed the Court to fix a date for commencement of trial, while remanding the accused in prison custody.

Attempt by defence counsel, M.A Shariff to move an oral bail application on the grounds of ill health failed as Justice Khobo insisted on a formal application. He also directed the accused to produce a medical certificate to justify his claim.

The accused person was remanded in custody until September 19, 2017, when his bail application will be heard.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

13th September, 2017