Absence Of Trial Judge Stalls Court Hearing On Delta Speaker, Others

The trial of the Speaker, Delta state House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) and Mr Otto Aghoghophia, was mired yesterday at the Federal High Court I, Asaba, due to the absence of the judge, Justice Okon Abang, handling the matter.

The case was fixed for September 13th 2017, for hearing but was stalled following the absence of the judge who was said to have gone for a conference.

Speaker of Delta state House of Assembly, Oborevwori, DTHA and Aghoghophia were dragged before the Federal High Court, Asaba over alleged illegal appointment of the Deputy Clerk in violation of the Delta State House of Assembly Service Law of 2013.

However, the erstwhile impeached Speaker of Delta state House of Assembly, Mr. Monday Igbuya was alleged to have deliberately arm twisted the leadership of the legislature to undermine laid down laws by foisting one of his cronies and tribesman on the House, even when the said Otto Aghoghovia did not meet the requirements.

In a suit No.:FHC/ASB/C8/56/2017, the plaintiffs Mr Ferdinand Okoh and Hon. Kema Augustine Egenu, are challenging the alleged illegal appointment of Mr Aghoghophia Otto as the Deputy Clerk in violation of the Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Law of 2013.

They also challenged the appointment of Mr. Otto Aghoghophia (3rd defendant) as Deputy Clerk of the DTHA by the Speaker (1st defendant) and subsequent confirmation by the House (2nd defendant) in total violation of Section 13 (3) of the Delta state House of Assembly Service Commission law, 2013.

The law prescribes that the person to be appointed Deputy Clerk of Delta state House of Assembly shall not be less than 14 years working experience in the House and not below Salad Grade Level 14.

The suit is, therefore, praying the Court to set aside the purported appointment and confirmation as well as an order of injunction restraining the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) from parading himself as the Deputy Clerk of Delta state House of Assembly.

The Plaintiffs’ Counsel, Simon Ngbakor Esq., insisted that the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) is unqualified, inexperienced and not competent to hold the office of the Deputy Clerk in respect of the qualification or criteria of would-be Deputy Clerk of Delta state House of Assembly.

This is to say that the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) was employed as a staff of the House of Assembly on March 1, 2004 with 13 years working experience, and that the 1st defendant (Speaker) and the 2nd defendant (House of Assembly) acted in error.

The plaintiffs’ counsel in the originating summons filed at the Federal High Court, Asaba, urged the Court to declare that the actions of the 1st defendant (Speaker) in appointing the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) and his subsequent confirmation as Deputy Clerk by the 2nd defendant (House of Assembly) are ultra vires, illegal, null and void abinitio as same violates the clear provisions of Section 13 (3) of the Delta state House of Assembly Service Commission law, 2013.