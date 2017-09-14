UBA Robbery: Dead Police Officer To Face Postmortem Trail

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that a police Sergeant whose name is yet to be given was the only officer among the seven policemen shot dead by the armed robbery gang who attacked a bullion van last Tuesday in Otulu and Ubulu-Okiti, along Asaba-Benin high way.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the death Wednesday said the deceased officer was attached to ‘A’ Division in Asaba, and has been consequently dismissed for allegedly engaging in illegal escort of the attacked bullion van.

DSP Aniamaka said the postmortem trial of the deceased would commence soon along others arrested in connection with the bullion van robbery where N25 million was carted away by the hoodlums.

The PPRO who lamented the death of the sergeant said in a telephone interview that, “Ideally postmortem trial will be carried out on the young man who wasted his life at his prime age when the police needed his services most, soon”.

Continuing: the Command’s spokesman regretted that “if the United Bank of Africa (UBA), management had adhered strictly to the rule of engaging police while escorting bullion van in conveying such a huge amount of money, the death of the policeman and indeed the robbery itself would not have occurred”.

He said since the robbery incident occurred, about nine persons –four bank staff and five police personnel were arrested.

According to Aniamaka, who revealed that no stone will be left unturned in the matter, the police are strongly investigating the robbery incident to ascertain why UBA had to hand pick the policemen from various location and what the officers themselves stand to gain, after all.

It would be recalled that the Delta State Police Command has apprehended the Cash management Officer of United Bank for Africa, Branch I Asaba, one Amina Oyewole , the Chief Security Officer of the bank for alleged armed robbery.

In a press statement made available Tuesday to journalists in Asaba, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, on behalf of the Command, also disclosed that two drivers were also alongside the bank officials.