US claims killing 6 Al Shabaab fighters in Somalia

United States drone strikes killed six members of Al-Qaeda linked Al Shabaab fighters in southern Somalia.

The strikes were carried out on Wednesday morning in area, some 260 km south of Mogadishu, killing six fighters, according to statement issued by U.S. Africa Command.

The statement does not give more information on the location in Somalia.

A Somali military official, Harun Osman Mohamed said that suspected US drone strikes hit areas held by Al Shabaab in Kunya-barow town.

“We heard earlier today that warplanes bombed Al Shabaab targets in Kunya-barow town. I can’t tell you if any fighter from the militants was killed or injured”, Mohamed said.

U.S. military has carried out several airstrikes in Somalia since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against Al Shabaab.

There was no response from the Al Shabaab over the bombings.

