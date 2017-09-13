Men arraigned Over Alleged Theft Of A Company' Bus

A 34-year-old man, Faruq Adeoti and 27-year-old Emmanuel Adebiyi have been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital of Osun State, over an alleged theft of Black Hummer Bus.

Prosecutor Joshua Oladoye told the court that the accused persons on 18th of June, 2017 stole one Black Hummer Bus with registration number FST 504 XG, property of one Transhipment Company United valued N3,000,000.

He argued that the offence committed is contrary to section 383 and punishable under 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

Meanwhile the accused persons pleaded not guilty of the charge preferred against them.

Defense Counsel to the accused, Barrister Henry Odunayo, applied for the bail of the defendants in the most liberal terms, affirming that they would not abuse the bail privilege if granted.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodomade granted the accused the bail of N1,000,000 with one surety

and thereafter adjourned the matter to 23rd of October for hearing.