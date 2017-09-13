OURMUMUDONDO PRESS STATEMENT ON THE MILITARIZATION OF SOUTH-EAST NIGERIA 

Our attention has been drawn to the recent detachment of soldiers from the Nigerian Army to the Afaraukwu country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and the invasion of Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Aba Road, Umuahia, which led to the destruction of laptops and other valuables thereby causing unnecessary panic within the state and the entire region.

We consider this move an aberration that must be strongly condemned in a democratic environment like ours.

The good people of Abia State deserve better than the undue panic under which they have been placed since the invasion which has completely restricted them from going about their daily activities freely like they used to.

In as much as we are aware that the Federal Government is concerned about curbing divisive messages and inordinate agitations within the country, we believe it should be more concerned about safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians in any part of the country.

It is also important to note that though recanted, the October 1 ultimatum issued by some misguided northern youths to the Igbos in the north remains weighty in the minds of many and the atmosphere is hypersensitive to any mishap that could foment such interethnic melee. We urge the Federal Government; therefore, that, rather than steaming up the flames of enmity and discord within the country by using force on harmless citizens, it should be more committed to dousing tensions and promoting peace and unity.

Finally, we appeal to the Federal Government to be more circumspect and solution-focused in handling sensitive matters as secessionist agitations within the country.

God bless Nigeria.

Charles Oputa (Convener OurMumuDonDo Movement)

Adeyanju Deji (Convener, Concerned Nigerians)

Adebayo Raphael (Publicity Secretary OurMumuDonDo Movement)