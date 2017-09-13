Bricklayer Remanded In Prison For Stealing Church Drum, bells

An 18-year-old bricklayer, Wasiu Wahab has been remanded in ilesha prison custody by a Magistrate court in Osogbo,the State capital of Osun State, over alleged theft of a church drum and two bells.

Wahab, who claimed to be a trainee in the bricklaying profession told our correspondent that he stole the items in order to get money to eat since there was nobody to feed him.

The Prosecutor, Abiodun Fagboyinbo briefed the court that the accused on the 10th of September 2017, at No. 8 Olarinde Street, Ofatedo area, stole the following assets of one Pastor Akintunde; two church bells

valued N10,000, drum set valued N6,000, three jas valued N5,000, speaker wire valued N2,500, five generator battery valued N5,000, six granding machine head valued N26,000 all totalling N54,500.

He stated that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal code Cap 34 Volume ll Laws of Osun State 2003.

Meanwhile, Wahab pleaded guilty to the allegations preferred against him.

While he was not legally represented, Magistrate Olubukola Awokunle, ordered the remandment of the accused at Ilesha prison custody and adjourned the matter to 19th of September for the presentation of facts by the prosecutor.