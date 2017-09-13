FG releases N2bn for maritime varsity take off

The Federal Government has released N2 billion for the take off of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerekoko in Delta State.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this Tuesday while declaring open the second National Council on Niger Delta in Akure, the Ondo State capital said the university will take off by October this year.

Osinbajo, who noted that academic activities would soon commence at the university, said, “We believe that as soon as it takes off, of course, academic activities and engagement and all of that will go on within the period.”

The theme of the second National Council on Niger Delta organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is “Fast-tracking the development of the Niger Delta region: Options and prospects.”

The Vice President, who reiterated the commitment of the present administration towards rapid development of the Niger Delta region, said, “For us, development of the Niger Delta region is not optional.”

He said the issue of Ogoniland clean up is very much on course and that the government was working towards ensuring that right things were dome at the right time.

The Vice President further assured that the clean up exercise would not be limited to Ogoniland alone but all other polluted areas in the region.

Professor Osinbajo stated further that the present administration was ready to support the establishment of modular refineries in the region in order to create wealth and employment.

“One of our plans for the Niger Delta region is to support the establishment of privately owned modular refineries.

“Many of the licenses handed out by the previous administrations have since expired. The biggest challenge that these licenses have been facing has been funding,” he said.

The vice president noted that the federal government was committed and was working towards establishment of a Refineries Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to support these investments.

He said, “Now, modular refineries project is supposed to be privately sector led, but with the collaboration of the Federal Government, State Governments, we have done a fair lot of work on these modular refineries.

“We have released guideline for the establishment of modular refineries. We have met with several interested parries from the various parts of Niger Delta region, with investors and some cases with the state governments.

“This is the project we are committed to, we want the state governments to also work with the Local Governments so that we can draw a kind of commercial viable plans that can can sustain the modular refineries when they take off.

“In addition, we are trying the young people who were previously involved in the artsinal refining in alternative means of refining including skills that would enable them participate in modular refineries.”

-Ships & Ports-