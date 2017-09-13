Group offers car, food items, others for only N6, 400

A brand new car, several food items and a ticket to travel to either Makkah, Jerusalem or Dubai is now up for the grab all for the sum of N6, 400.

This is what people stand to gain when they register with a non-governmental organization, Happy World Meal Gate (HWMG).

HWMG is a passionate and dynamic multi level marketing (MLM) company of African extraction on a mission to empower people to continuously put food on their table, reduce feeding expenses and also increase savings.

At it launching in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Tuesday, the Anchor of the programme, Mrs Maria Adekumbi St. Marys explained that, "HWMG is a network and poverty alleviation programme which was started in Lagos and now being brought to Osun State.

"It is such a programme that you pay in N6, 400 and then bring six people. When you pay in N6, 400, you are entitled to get a park of Dano park and tin tomatoes, that is the starters park but the moment you have done that, you bring in six more people that will pay in N6, 400 each, once that is done, you will be entitled to half bag of rice and 4liters of Kings vegetable oil."

She explained that the programme will go in line with most of the poverty alleviation programmes the State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has embarked on.

She however, noted that the Initiative is known all over Nigeria and not a Ponzi scheme and that the organization which has over 10,000 members, has it branches in most States of the country.

Asked about the specific people who can register, Mrs Adekumbi said that

everybody is qualified as long as such person has his/her N6, 400.

The state Coordinator and women mobilizer, Alhaja Nike Oyewole also stressed the impacts of the organization.

Her words, "This Initiative is an empowerment, we started this initiative in order to ensure poverty is eradicated, to make sure people has something to eat and the whole process is not stressful."

Also another member, Kewe Olarinde, said, "The Initiative is to make sure families have food on their tables and not just food but also financial empowerment. Happy World Meal Gate is here to stay, it is a food network with a deference, not a pizza scheme, it is a multi level marketing."