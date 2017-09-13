2019: Delta PDP Holds Stakeholders Meeting In Isoko

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State have resolved to work harder to ensure there is no opposition political party in the State.

In a meeting of members of the party, in Ward 7, Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state held at the residence of the Dr Barr. Paul Oweh, the National Commissioner Representing South South in the National Assembly Service Commission, (NASC), and members of the party resolved to embark on one-on-one campaign to ensure that there is no opposition to the PDP.

Speaking at the occasion, Oweh thanked party faithful for their support for the party since 1999, noting that the meeting was important for members to remain committed to the party as the 2019 general elections draws near.

He assured leadership of the party that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's administration would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, stating, "Since 1999, Delta State is PDP and there is no regret that we believe in and remain committed to the party."

Oweh urged aspirants for the forthcoming local government elections to sell themselves to the people as there will be free and fair primaries, adding that the party will adopt option A-4 ballot system where there is no consensus.

The Isoko North PDP boss, Prince Godwin Ogorugba in his goodwill message charged party faithful to continuously support Governor Okowa's administration and leaders of the party to maintain the winning streak of the party in the Ward, Local Governments and the state.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon. Anthony Odhe stressed that the PDP would continue to support the SMART Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ward Chairman of the Party, Mr Victor Oyibotha thanked Dr Oweh for hosting the meeting and pledged the party's continued support to the Okowa administration.

Those who attended the meeting were top government functionaries, Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon. Anthony Odhe, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Comrade Nelson Egware, Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Comrade Frank Oghor, Chairman of the Party in the area, Prince Godwin Ogorugba and his executive members.