Operation Python Dance II And The Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Home Is Unconstitutional And Treasonable!

The attention of Igbo Ekunie Initiative, a coalition of professionals in Nigeria and the Diaspora has been drawn to another launch of operation Python dance II in the South-East and the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s residence by military armoured vehicles in a purported “show of force”. Emerging reports indicate that the invasion of Kanu’s home and other such civilian areas has continued through Tuesday the 12th of September.

In light of the above, we declare as follows:

The launch of operation Python dance; invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home and the parade of military vehicles in civilian areas is cowardly, barbaric, unconstitutional and needlessly provocative. That Nigeria is a constitutional democracy and all actions of the military must be guided by enabling constitutional provisions.

That section 217 and 218 of the 1999 constitution provides only three unique and special circumstances where the military can be deployed as follows:

{1} For the defence of Nigeria from external aggression.

{2} For the maintenance of the territorial integrity and securing the borders of Nigeria from violation on land, sea and air.

{3} For suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the president “subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National assembly”.

Having critically examined the above constitutional provisions, we note that the South-East is not external to Nigeria such as to constitute an external aggressor, neither has the South-East waged any war against Nigeria in such a way as to violate the borders from land, air or sea or to constitute an insurrection.

We submit, therefore, that the Nigerian army has no grounds or basis to launch operation Python dance II in the Southeast and or to invade Nnamdi Kanu’s home and parade military vehicles in civilian areas.

That the launch of operation Python dance II in the South-East, the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home and the reckless parade of military vehicles in civilian areas are unconstitutional and treasonable.

That the approval of such unconstitutional acts by President Buhari amounts to gross misconduct for which the National assembly should immediately commence his impeachment.

We note that an army that has refused to arrest Fulani herdsmen and in some cases aided them while they slaughter people across the country cannot be trusted by any sane individual more so when they act outside constitutional provisions.

Finally, we submit that operation Python dance II and its resources are better needed in the North were Fulani herdsmen, Arewa youths and Boko Haram terrorists are engaged in an active and ongoing terrorist insurgency/hate crimes/civil war that on a daily basis causes the deaths of countless Nigerians. We also commend all well-meaning Nigerians that have condemned the on going military operation in the South-East and encourage more people to stand up and speak out against tyranny, injustice and oppression.

Signed:

Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke

President Igbo Ekunie Initiative

Lawrence Nwobu

Secretary Igbo Ekunie Initiative

