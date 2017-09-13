S-East S-South Network Condemns Army Invasion of IPOB leader's home

The South East-South South network (SESSNet) has vehemently condemned the invasion of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Umuahia in Abia State by security operatives, saying the invasion is a threat to the unity of the country.

The group in a statement made available to journalists via email described the development as unfortunate.

The group warned Nigerian Army not to take the patience of South-east and South-south Nigeria for weakness saying that any attempt by Military to repeat what happened in Zaria, Kaduna state in the region will immediately lead to breakdown of law and order in the entire country.

The statement reads, “The South East-South South Network vehemently condemns the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home.

“The development is a threat to peaceful co-existence of this nation and it is quite unfortunate that security operatives will descend so low by invading the residence of unarmed individual with Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“We put on record that if the security operatives try to repeat what happened in Zaria, Kaduna state to Shiites - where over 300 unarmed civilians were killed by security operatives without any justification - the entire nation will be set ablaze from which the entire nation may not recover from.

"We hereby advise President Muhammadu Buhari and his security operatives not to exacerbate the already rising tension across the country."

#WithdrawArmyFromSouthEastNigeria