Auto crash claim lives of four policemen in Sokoto

Four policemen have died while 30 others were severely injured in a fatal motor accident that occurred along Unguwar Rogo Area in Sokoto Metropolis, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Ibrahim Abaras,The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sokoto State Command, who confirmed this to NAN on Tuesday, said that the accident occurred at about 7.30 p.m on Monday.

Abaras said that the victims were all newly recruited officers who were participating in a training at the Police College, Sokoto.

According to him, they were returning from a shooting range exercise at Kware Local Government Area when the incident occurred near that State History Bureau.

The PPRO said that the dead bodies were handed over to their respective families and were buried accordingly.

Abaras added that the injured were being hospitalised at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Police Clinic and Kware Nueropsychiatric Hospital, all in Sokoto.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Abdulkadir, Deputy Gov. Ahmad Aliyu, Commissioners, some government officials as well as community members participated in evacuating the victims to hospitals and funerals.