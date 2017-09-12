UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS (UNILAG) POSTPONES Post-UTME APTITUDE DATE

This is to inform the general public that the University of Lagos has postponed its 2017/2018 Post-UTME APTITUDE test previously scheduled for Monday 18th to Friday 22nd September, 2017.

A new date will be announced on the University website.

Candidates and the general public are requested to visit http://www.unilag.edu.ng regularly, for information on the new dates.

Please note that the postponement of the Post-UTME test does not affect the on-going application for the Post-UTME screening which will close on Friday 15th SEPTEMBER, 2017 as scheduled.

Dr (Mrs) Taiwo F. Ipaye FNIM,

Registrar & Secretary to Council