Ekiti Probe Panel: SUBEB prevented from accessing five different funds over Fayemi’s misappropriation of N852.9m - UBEC Official
The Assistant Director of Finance and Account at the Universal Basic
Commission (UBC) , Abuja, Mr Adamu Kasau has said that the Ekiti State
Universal Basic Education Board (SUBB) was prevented from accessing
five different intervention funds from UBEC as a result of illegal
withdrawal of the N852.9 million 2012 counterpart fund by the
government of Dr Kayode Fayemi.
This was part of the revelations by witnesses at today’s sitting of
the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to
probe the finances of the state under the administration of Dr. Kayode
Fayemi.
In a letter dated April 16, 2015, with Reference Number;
UBEC/FA/SUBEB/EK/183/Vol.II/162, UBEC described the withdrawal as
criminal act that violated Section 11(2) of UBE Act 2004 and conveyed
its suspension of Ekiti State from accessing any further FGN-UBE
Intervention Fund.
At the commission of inquiry sitting today, Mr. Adamu, told the
commission of inquiry that the said sum of N852, 936, 713, 92 was paid
into Ekiti SUBEB account on December 20, 2013 and the money was
illegally withdrawn by the Access Bank on October 8, 2014, close to
one year after it was paid.
He confirmed that the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose had already
paid refunded the N852.9 million, which made UBEC to lift its embargo
on Ekiti State.
Ekiti State Government under Dr Kayode Fayemi had obtained N852.9
million loan from the Access Bank to access the 2012 counterpart fund
from UBEC and the fund was moved out of the SUBEB account one year
after.
The loan was gotten from the bank without agreement as to interest
rate, terms of payment and no Irrevocable Standing Payment Order
(ISPO).
Stating reasons why the money was withdrawn, the Branch Manager of
Access Bank , Mr. Kayode Adejuyigbe tendered many letters before the
commission and all were admitted as exhibits.
Mr. Adejuyigbe who said he joined the bank on July 21, 2017 agreed
that he was aware the money in SUBEB account was counterpart fund to
access 2012 matching grant, adding that the money was lodged in
conformity with the rules of the bank and the money was disbursed.
The counsel to the commission, Bar. Sunday Bamise asked the bank
manager whether he was aware that some cheques given to some
contractors were returned based on the fact there was no money in the
account and Mr. Adejuyigbe responded that the bank exercised its right
by recalling the facility based on issues, which he did not disclose.
The Bank Manager said there were outstanding at the point of lodgment
and all the other outstanding were communicated to the appropriate
officials.
He said a letter was written by the bank on October 2014 to the
Commissioner of Finance, intimating him decision of the bank to recall
the facility granted to the state government. He stressed that the
commissioner was duly notified before reversing the facility.
Earlier the witness to Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Company , Mr.
Omonikwe Kinsley was led by the counsel to the firm, Bar. Uche Abonyi
presented award of letter for the ultra modern civic centre. Certified
copy of valuation certificate was admitted as exhibit.
Cross examining the witness, the counsel to the commission asked
whether the state government took a bond for capital project, but the
witness opined he was only aware that the construction company was
doing the project for Ekiti State Government and that he didn't know
where the proceeds were coming from.
Contract for the construction of a New Civic Centre was awarded to
Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Eng. Limited on August 30, 2012 at the
cost of N2, 573,584,395.75. Consultancy on the construction was
awarded to CASA Nig Ltd on June 11, 2012 at the cost of N137,
611,325.07.
As at the end of 2012, a sum of N643,396,098.94, representing 25
percent of total contract sum had been paid to Tianjin-Yuyang
Construction Eng. Limited while the consultant, CASA Nig. Ltd was paid
N89,801,901.06, representing 80 percent of total contract sum.
In 2013, a sum of N350, 116,245.17 was paid to Tianjin-Yuyang
Construction Eng. Limited, making a total sum of N993, 512,344.11,
representing 45% of total contract sum.
Other lawyers who appeared at the proceedings were Mr Olufemi Abiola
and Mr Duro Adonis. The duo stood for Access Bank.
The Chairman of the commission, Justice Silas Oyewole adjourned the
proceedings till tomorrow, September 13, 2017.