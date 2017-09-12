Ekiti Probe Panel: SUBEB prevented from accessing five different funds over Fayemi’s misappropriation of N852.9m - UBEC Official

The Assistant Director of Finance and Account at the Universal Basic

Commission (UBC) , Abuja, Mr Adamu Kasau has said that the Ekiti State

Universal Basic Education Board (SUBB) was prevented from accessing

five different intervention funds from UBEC as a result of illegal

withdrawal of the N852.9 million 2012 counterpart fund by the

government of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

This was part of the revelations by witnesses at today’s sitting of

the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to

probe the finances of the state under the administration of Dr. Kayode

Fayemi.

In a letter dated April 16, 2015, with Reference Number;

UBEC/FA/SUBEB/EK/183/Vol.II/162, UBEC described the withdrawal as

criminal act that violated Section 11(2) of UBE Act 2004 and conveyed

its suspension of Ekiti State from accessing any further FGN-UBE

Intervention Fund.

At the commission of inquiry sitting today, Mr. Adamu, told the

commission of inquiry that the said sum of N852, 936, 713, 92 was paid

into Ekiti SUBEB account on December 20, 2013 and the money was

illegally withdrawn by the Access Bank on October 8, 2014, close to

one year after it was paid.

He confirmed that the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose had already

paid refunded the N852.9 million, which made UBEC to lift its embargo

on Ekiti State.

Ekiti State Government under Dr Kayode Fayemi had obtained N852.9

million loan from the Access Bank to access the 2012 counterpart fund

from UBEC and the fund was moved out of the SUBEB account one year

after.

The loan was gotten from the bank without agreement as to interest

rate, terms of payment and no Irrevocable Standing Payment Order

(ISPO).

Stating reasons why the money was withdrawn, the Branch Manager of

Access Bank , Mr. Kayode Adejuyigbe tendered many letters before the

commission and all were admitted as exhibits.

Mr. Adejuyigbe who said he joined the bank on July 21, 2017 agreed

that he was aware the money in SUBEB account was counterpart fund to

access 2012 matching grant, adding that the money was lodged in

conformity with the rules of the bank and the money was disbursed.

The counsel to the commission, Bar. Sunday Bamise asked the bank

manager whether he was aware that some cheques given to some

contractors were returned based on the fact there was no money in the

account and Mr. Adejuyigbe responded that the bank exercised its right

by recalling the facility based on issues, which he did not disclose.

The Bank Manager said there were outstanding at the point of lodgment

and all the other outstanding were communicated to the appropriate

officials.

He said a letter was written by the bank on October 2014 to the

Commissioner of Finance, intimating him decision of the bank to recall

the facility granted to the state government. He stressed that the

commissioner was duly notified before reversing the facility.

Earlier the witness to Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Company , Mr.

Omonikwe Kinsley was led by the counsel to the firm, Bar. Uche Abonyi

presented award of letter for the ultra modern civic centre. Certified

copy of valuation certificate was admitted as exhibit.

Cross examining the witness, the counsel to the commission asked

whether the state government took a bond for capital project, but the

witness opined he was only aware that the construction company was

doing the project for Ekiti State Government and that he didn't know

where the proceeds were coming from.

Contract for the construction of a New Civic Centre was awarded to

Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Eng. Limited on August 30, 2012 at the

cost of N2, 573,584,395.75. Consultancy on the construction was

awarded to CASA Nig Ltd on June 11, 2012 at the cost of N137,

611,325.07.

As at the end of 2012, a sum of N643,396,098.94, representing 25

percent of total contract sum had been paid to Tianjin-Yuyang

Construction Eng. Limited while the consultant, CASA Nig. Ltd was paid

N89,801,901.06, representing 80 percent of total contract sum.

In 2013, a sum of N350, 116,245.17 was paid to Tianjin-Yuyang

Construction Eng. Limited, making a total sum of N993, 512,344.11,

representing 45% of total contract sum.

Other lawyers who appeared at the proceedings were Mr Olufemi Abiola

and Mr Duro Adonis. The duo stood for Access Bank.

The Chairman of the commission, Justice Silas Oyewole adjourned the

proceedings till tomorrow, September 13, 2017.