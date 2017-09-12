PHOTOS: Thousands of IPOB supporters head to Kanu’s home as army lay siege

Thousands of IPOB supporters heading to Kanu’s home in Umuahia, Abia state as Nigerian army allegedly lay siege at Kanu’s home

Photos show thousands of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, members in tippers, buses and other cars from different South-East states heading to their leader’s home, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Umuhia, the Abia state capital after Nigerian army, again, are seen with armoured tankers in front of Kanu’s home. – Vanguard

– Sept 12, 2017 @ 15:20 GMT |



Army tankers in front of Kanu’s home