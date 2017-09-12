23 Buhari Allies Attack Atiku Abubakar

23 inner caucus members of President Muhammadu Buhari under Good Governance Society have attacked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,describing his recent utterances as dishonorable.

The full statement and the chieftains who signed it are as follows:

"The recent statements credited to Wazirin Adamawa, Alh. Atiku Abubakar came to us as a rude shock, most especially because of his standing as a statesman and senior stakeholder in the All Progressives (APC).

Alh. Atiku claimed that he was largely responsible for the success of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 General Elections. On the contrary it is a known fact that after failing in his bid to secure the APC Presidential ticket he completely alienated himself from the nationwide Presidential campaigns, appearing only in the Adamawa State campaign. It is worth noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has been winning Adamawa State convincingly in all previous Presidential Elections even when Atiku was in opposing parties.

His bemoaning of purported exclusion from the APC government is also not sustainable, as his nominations for ministerial and other appointments have been honoured in addition to the benefit of regular consultations with Mr. President.

In his peculiar judgment this government has failed in the management of the economy, securing the nation and particularly the fight against corruption. Whereas contemporary indices in all these areas indicate the contrary.

A comatose economy inherited by the President Muhammadu Buhari government has not only exited recession, but it is on its way to full recovery and sustainable growth. The testimony of farmers all over the nation confirms that this economic feat is not superficial. The rampaging Boko Haram who prior to 2015 had excised and controlled 14 LGAs in Borno State among others areas in the North East today do not control any territory. Wazirin Adamawa has chosen selective amnesia in his assessment of the fight against corruption, which may not be unconnected with self-preservation. The EFCC has so far recovered N434.76bn and obtained 137 convictions in only eight months from January to August 2017. These recoveries are intact and are being judiciously utilized in improving the lives of citizens through social security intervention programmes and rehabilitation of infrastructure nationwide.

We see all of these claims by Alh. Atiku Abubakar, which are unfounded, as unfortunate and befuddled dress rehearsal for 2019 General Elections. This is a premature project at a time when all committed and patriotic Nigerians should synergise gains made by this administration to secure a brighter future for our great country Nigeria.

Signed:

1. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba – Chairman

2. Gen. India Garba

3. Yachilla Baba Jidda

4. Alh. Gambo Ahmed

5. Alh. Umar Shuaibu

6. Sir. Barr. Chris Hassan

7. Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume

8. Engr. Sale Mamman

9. Alh. Garba Sani

10. Hon. Terwase Orbunde

11. Hon. Sadiya Umar Farouk

12. Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda (Gwagwaren Katsina)

13. Engr. Mike Adeyanju

14. Alkali Aji Kolo

15. Pastor Folorunsho Longe

16. Hon. Nasiru Danu (Dan Amanan Dutse)

17. Hon. Osagie Ehanire

18. Sen. Abdullahi Gumel

19. Hon. Barr. Adebayo Shittu

20. Hon. Abinye Alex-Hart

21. Saidu Uba Malami

22. Capt. Bala Jibrin

23. Arc. Waziri Bulama – Secretary