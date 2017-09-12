The Nigeria Round Table Group Condemns Military Deployment and Invasion of South-East Nigeria

The Nigeria Round-table Group, a coalition of various South-East, South-West, and South-South groups and professionals in the United Kingdom strongly condemns in its entirety the ongoing military crack-down in the South Eastern part of Nigeria tagged operation Python dance II (Egwu Eke II).

The operation has begun and the Nigeria Army has already recorded a clash with IPOB youths in what the soldiers tagged an exercise of “show of force”.

The Group in an emergency meeting in London notes that the conditions that allows for the deployment of the army in any part of the country as provided for in Section 217 (2)(c) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution has not arisen. Therefore the Nigerian Army has no business getting involved in the traditional duties of the Nigeria Police.

“We, therefore, advise the Federal government to desist from this reprehensive act as Nigeria is not at war with itself or anyone as the circumstances provided for deployment of the Army has not arisen”, the group stated.

“Using Nigerian Army to repel what appears to be a legitimate agitation by the people of the South East region demanding a referendum is a right of any people.

“This act of military deployment by the Nigeria government amounts to aggression in the absence of any breakdown of law and order.”

The group further note it is a waste of tax payer’s money for the Nigeria Army to be engaging in the duties of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies.

The Group called on the Nigerian President Mohamadu Buhari as the commander in Chief of the Armed forces to exercise restraint in handling several agitations for restructuring around the country.

“We call on President Buhari to withdraw troops from the South-East immediately and also call on the United Nations and other International communities to prevail on President Buhari to cease this unwarranted attack on innocent citizens.

The Nigeria Round Table, United Kingdom declared their support for the Ibadan Declaration by the South-west Nigeria; and described it as the way to go in sustaining peace, equity, security and development in Nigeria.

The group also indicated interest in partnering with the organisers to ensure that Nigeria is restructured to benefit all her citizens.

Signed:

1. Felix Adejumo - +447950776228

2. Tochukwu Ezeoke - +447748612933

3. Charles Omoregie - +447985728982