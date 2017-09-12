Osun To Restructure Road Marshal Operation, says Commissioner

Osun state government has disclosed that it has concluded arrangement to restructure the enforcement aspect of its road marshalls operations for efficiency and productivity.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Kazeem Salami who stated this in Osogbo on Monday, said Osun Road Marshalls had been performing excellently in the area of road traffic.

Engr Salami, who spoke through the Acting Executive Secretary of Transportation, Engr. Olayiwola Ibrahim, said the restructuring of enforcement aspect of the mandate of the road Marshall was aimed at positioning the marshalls for better performance.

He noted the supervising agency had trained the Marshalls on best practice as road regulators and traffic enforcers in line with core mandate of the scheme.

The commissioner who hinted that, the Ministry had suspended the enforcement aspect of the duties of the marshalls for the past three months saying it had realized the need to involve the inputs of all stakeholders in its traffic laws and regulations.

Engr Salami, maintained that Osun State government was keen in enforcing traffic laws for smooth operations of motorists in the state .

He said the present administration in the state would continue to design programmes and policies that would improve the standard of living of its citizenry.

The Osun Works Commissioner called on members of the public to always support the marshals, saying its operations was for the overall development of the state.

Speaking on the activities of Vehicle Inspection’s Officers, VIO in the state, Engr Salami hinted that the officers had been discharging their duties effectively.