Osun Residents issue 7-day ultimatum to IBEDC over prolonged blackout

Residents of Osogbo, capital of Osun State, on Monday staged a protest over prolonged blackout and issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to restore electricity to affected communities or face mass attack.

The protesters drawn from 28 communities in Osogbo demanded for the immediate supply of electricity to their various communities.

They said the blackout had affected their businesses as majority of them were artisans and that they could no longer tolerate the situation.

It took the intervention of a traditional chief in charge of one of the affected communities, Chief Tajudeen Adigun and some community leaders in the area, to persuade the youths to drop the canes and be patient.

One of the community leaders, Mr Moshood Oladejo who spoke with journalists, said the affected communities had been in darkness for weeks.

Speaking on the development, the IBEDC’s Regional Communication Officer, Miss Kikelomo Owoeye said the cause of the outage was incessant wire snap experienced on the lines due to overloading on some undersized conductors.

She said the affected feeder was receiving attention and that it would require time and huge money to change. She urged the people to be patient as the matter would be resolved.

“If a wire continues to snap it could cause electrocution. That was why it was directed that we put out the supply on the feeder,” she explained, adding that the company had already engaged the community leaders in the affected communities and explained the issue to them.