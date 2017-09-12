International Democracy Day: Group to honour Aregbesola with Exceed of Expectations Award

A United States based Non Governmental organisation, Adonis Quality Life Initiative would on Friday, present award of Exceed Expectations to Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

A statement signed by the Programme Coordinator of the Initiative, Mr Seunayo Isola, said the award is part of the organisation's activities to mark 2017 World Democracy Day.

"We are giving Governor Aregbesola the award of Exceed Expectations because he exceeded the expectations of everybody in the state due to all round development of every sector. The infrastructural development in the state is unprecedented despite the financial challenges facing the state and other state." Isola explained.

He also disclosed that erudite scholar from tertiary institution and leading Youth advocate will speak on the theme, "YOUTHS ENGAGEMENT IN TRUE DEMOCRACY".

About 500 youths across the state of osun are expected to attend the programme.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi would also be the Royal Father of the day.

The programme is scheduled to hold on September 15, 2017 at Ataoja Government High School Hall, Osogbo by 10am.

The Adonis Quality Life Initiative is a non-governmental organization established by a group of concern individuals that believe in giving back to the society that produced them headed by Ademiji James Adonis.

The Initiative primary aim is to create a place with activities and support services that would cater to the specific needs of younger generation and help them have a good disposition to life as against unfounded myth and religious dogmatism.

"We address the health, social, recreational and logistical needs of the youths in the State of Osun, Nigeria.

"We are keen in helping the youth discover and live to their full potential without any regret of what the parent, guardian or what they have done to themselves in the past.

"Our mission is to help youths improve and maintain a healthy and independent lifestyle and to maximize their quality of life." The release reads in part.