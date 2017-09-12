If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Court orders INEC to go ahead with Dino Melaye recall process

Nigeria's Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue the process of recalling the Senator representing Kogi West, Otunba Dino Melaye.

Melaye had approached the court, challenging the validity of the process of recalling him by his constituents .

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in his judgment , stated that INEC should go ahead with recall process of Senator Dino Melaye subject to the service of the petition , the full list and signatures of persons in support of the recall process.

The judgment effectively terminated the earlier ex parte order made by another judge of the federal high court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, on July 6, 2017, directing parties to maintain status quo. (Channelstv)

