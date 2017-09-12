AMNESTY BOSS, GEN. BOROH IN N6.2 BILLION SCANDAL…NSA MONGUNO FINGERED
Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on Amnesty Program, Gen.
Paul Boroh allegedly stole N6.2billion from Amnesty office using
fictitious militants in the last two years, pointblanknews.com has
revealed.
Sources hinted Pointblanknews.com that in violation of a Presidential
Directive instructing Gen. Boroh to Pay the monthly stipends of the all
Amnesty Delegates directly to their bank accounts, Gen. Boroh allegedly
forged MOUs from Ghost Militants and Standing Payment Order to Banks.
In connivance with one Lt. Col. Okungbure CSO, and their associates, Gen.
Boroh allegedly received payments for over 4,000 ghost names N65,000
Monthly Stipends for almost two years to date.
Allegedly backed by General Babagana Mohammed Monguno, the National
Security Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari, the looting has left
several Amnesty students stranded home and overseas.
Pointblanknews.com gathered that Gen. Boroh boast around how he is an
untouchable because he was a classmate to the NSA.
Sources told Pointblanknews.com that recently, Gen. Boroh sacked over
fifteen (15) alleged Whistle-Blowers at the Amnesty Office to cover his
alleged fraud and corruption.
Gen. Boroh and other top Management Amnesty Officials allegedly paid
millions of naira through Amnesty Staffers bank accounts and in-turn ask
the Staff to withdraw the funds for them.
In some cases, according to sources, up to N250 Million, N50 Million, N40
Million and so on. Dr. Kenneth Ehigie an Adviser/Assistant to Gen. Boroh
was paid a total sum of N800,000,000.00 (N800 Million) in two batches, Ms.
Jakadiyar Cham (AKA Regina) until Gen. Boroh sacked/transferred her, was
frequently used to retrieve funds from her bank accounts.
According to sources, many Amnesty Staffers personal companies, and their
relatives bank accounts were used in this Scam on the orders of Gen.
Boroh.
Sources hinted Pointblanknews.com that Gen. Boroh have severally lied to
the Presidency and Nigerians about his activities in the Amnesty office.
It was learnt that many Amnesty Students are stranded in United States and
in the United Kingdom due to non-payment of their tuition fees ranging
from 9 months to 2 Years while the Amnesty Office has received over N70
Billion within this time-frame.
Gen. Boroh allegedly Keep Monies to himself in several accounts than pay
the students tuition fees.
The University of Birmingham Alabama, University of Vermont, and several
others across the United States and the United Kingdom, universities have
refused to issue Niger Delta Amnesty Graduates their Certificates until
their tuition fees are paid by the Amnesty Office.
Pointblanknews.com investigations reveal that despite the non-stop media
coverage showing the recently graduated Amnesty delegates in Nigeria, Gen.
Boroh has refused to pay their tuition fees ranging from 9months to
2years.
Amnesty Graduates and other Students were allegedly threatened by Gen.
Boroh and one Lt. Col. Okungbure the CSO not to Speak about it or be
disenrolled from the Programme.
Amnesty Graduates without Certificates are stranded and crying for help in
the United States and the United Kingdom having been abandoned by Gen.
Boroh due to Non-Tuition fees Payment from 9 Months to 2years.
Sources hinted that Gen. Boroh expends N5 Billion or N10 Billion within
five days for projects that are never accounted for or in the budgets.
According to sources, contracts for Agricultural Training and Empowerment
are awarded to his Cronies and in most cases no Niger Delta delegates are
deployed to the said training institution while the Company Collects the
15%, 35%, 40%, and 10% payments accordingly.
Sources said over N30 Billion has been spent within 12 months on
Agricultural Empowerment for Niger Delta youths and no lands and farms
given to the trained Amnesty beneficiaries and no existing beneficiaries.
These funds were allegedly siphoned using the ploy of ghost names as
alleged participants of the schemes and using the “Impacted
Persons/Communities Projects.”
Another source hinted that the Presidency’s Deputy Chief of Staff Hon. Ade
Ipaye was wining and dining with Gen. Boroh in London last month during
the Graduation Ceremonies of Amnesty Students in the UK whom their tuition
fees were yet to be paid and their certificates withheld.
Pointblanknews.com gathered that Gen. Boroh and Lt. Col. Okungbure CSO
have been intimidating and sacking or transferring staffers at the Amnesty
Office to cover their alleged fraud and corrupt Acts.
Sources said petitions about Gen. Boroh’s alleged fraud, corruption and
other atrocities including international money laundering have been sent
to the Governments of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany,
Canada, Governments of the European Union and More.