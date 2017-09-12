Education Activist and Readership Advocate Amb. Prince Enwongo-Abasi Francis has urged the federal government of Nigeria and all concerned Nigerians to use their financial resources to establish libraries across the 774 LGAs of the country.

Mr Francis made this recommendations available while briefing newsmen in Uyo, the state capital of Akwa Ibom state. In his exposition, Francis noted that Nigeria has at least 64 million illiterates which is alarming and should be critically looked into accordingly.

To buttres the above, he referenced a special observation of our country made by UNESCO in 2015 that Nigeria has over 65 million illiterates, a statistic so alarming for number of reasons. He saw this to be a matter of national urgency and we should work to redress the literacy crisis.

"The rate of development of a nation is directly proportional to its literacy level! There's nothing as rewarding like literacy. Literacy development is the best thing that could ever happen to any generation", Francis added.

"At the global celebration of international literacy day today, I urge leaders all over the world to support and promote literacy, as literacy is the greatest form of empowerment. Through it, the children who are the future hope of every nation are decorously adorned with the keys and veritable tools for personal and societal development" Francis further stated.

As a pointed recommendation, he said: "I therefore extend my advocacy to the federal government of Nigeria and indeed all Nigerian philanthropists, individual persons with financial independence to use their wealth for the betterment of the country regarding the eradication of illiteracy".

This could be done through improved education system, free and compulsory education for children and youths, equipping schools with necessary resources for learning, providing adequate and trained teachers and well established libraries across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The activist also noted that improved literacy will help in contributing to the economic growth of the country and as well help in reducing poverty, crimes and other social evils in the Nigerian society.