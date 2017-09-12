IMO DEPUTY GOV. VISITS ANICHE, CONDOLES HIM OVER FATHER’S DEMISE

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere yesterday paid a condolence visit to Chief Ikenna Aniche popularly known as Nke-Nke Enyi Worldwide who recently laid his father to rest at Ndi Ekwuru-imemze, Aro-Amuro in Okigwe local government area of imo state.

He paid glowing tributes to late Donatus Aniche, describing him as a great leader who utilized opportunities he had to better the lots of the good people of Imo State.

Prince Madumere who regretted his absence due to his official itinerary, commended Mr. Aniche for the right step of giving the late sage a befitting burial with other members of Aniche family.

He emphasized the urgent need to replicate late Aniche’s good nature, which he said his son Ikenna is living up to. He encouraged him never to deviate from the path of honour and to relive those cherished values and legacies his late father left behind.

In his response, Aniche thanked Deputy Governor for coming. He described the visit as home coming since Deputy Governor is like his older brother who has been part of the family. He showered encomium on the number two citizen of Imo State for the honourable way he has conducted himself.

His words in parts: “Your Excellency, I am very happy with your coming. You are my elder brother. The whole family missed your presence during the laying to rest of our lovely father. Your antecedent of goodwill, credibility, humility, loyalty and high regards for the people has remained unchanged. Your Excellency, with your coming, I hereby declare condolence visits over my dear father’s exit closed.”

High point of Deputy Governor’s visit to the Aniche’s was the exciting women who came out in their numbers to welcome the Deputy Governor on his unscheduled visit.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere appreciating the exciting women leaders of Ndi Ekwuru-Imemze, Aro-Amuro in Okigwe LGA of Imo State when he paid Mr. Ikenna Aniche a condolence visit yesterday

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere being presented with the Brochure of late sage and elder statesman, Chief Donatus Aniche by his first son, Mr. Ikenna Aniche (Nke-Nke Enyi world world)

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere being warmly welcomed by Mr. Ikenna Aniche popularly known as Nke-Nke Enyi World wide when Prince Madumere paid him a condolence visit yesterday at Ndi Ekwuru-Imemze, Aro-Amuro in Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

