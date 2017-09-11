Delta State NIPR Meeting Now To hold At Press Centre On Monday 

The venue of the meeting for members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Delta State scheduled to hold on Monday, September 11, 2017 by 10am is now Press Centre, Government House, Asaba and not Unity Hall, Government House, as earlier announced.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba on Saturday, the meeting is in compliance with the directive of the National Secretariat of the body on the reorganization and conduct of the state chapter election.

All members are advised to pay their outstanding annual dues to Nigeirian Institute of Public Relations, Union Bank, Account No.: 0005801731 before the date of the election which will be decided during the meeting.

Intending members are also advised to download membership form from the state Ministry of Information website: information.deltastate.gov.ng

The statement regrets any inconveniences caused by the change.