Man arraigned for stealing wedding ring in Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Monday arraigned a 43-year old man, Ganiyu Saheed before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital, over alleged theft of a wedding ring.

Prosecutor Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the accused with others at large on the 26th of January, 2017, broke into the house of one Usman Gafar and stole his wedding ring with one dell laptop, one iPhone 6, a Nokia phone and some cash everything valuing N317,000.

Abiodun said the accused with others at large also broke into the houses of Gbenga Ojo, Uthman Abdulfatai, Adeniyi Akinola and one Engr. Biodun Bankole and carted away items ranging from phones to clothes and bags.

He added that the offences contravened sections 390 (9), 411 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him and his counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada, implored the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mary Awodele granted the accused bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till October 9, 2017.