Delta AG Receives Commendation Over Free Legal Advice

Ecomioun have been poured on the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Barr Peter Mrakpor, for setting the Ministry on a high pedantry.

This is coming on the background of the ministry’s resolve to rise to the defense of the poor and vulnerable persons against abuse and oppression.

The commendation was made by Lawyers in the Public Service under the auspices of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN), Delta State Chapter, at the end of its executive meeting held in Asaba.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of the Association, Patrick Mekako Esq and Secretary, Thomas Anigara Esq respectively, gave kudos to Barr Mrakpor for the several innovations injected into the system to protect the rights of the people especially their rights to access justice and to accelerate the process of justice delivery in the State.

The Body also commended the Attorney-General for creating a conducive working environment for Lawyers in the Ministry which they listed to include provision of laptops for every Legal Officer in the Ministry with electronic law library to facilitate prompt legal research, provision of chairs, tables and workstation for staff, training and re-training of Legal Officers in specific areas of the Law through sponsorship of its members to NBA Conferences, including Mediation Courses as well as payment of practicing fees and fees for stamp and seal for all Lawyers in the Ministry.

On the creation of several new Units and Departments in the Ministry especially the Rape/Sexual Assault/Child Rights Unit to defend and protect victims of rape and domestic violence, the Public Advisory Services Unit of the Ministry which renders free legal advice to members of the public, the group said the move was proactive as it underscores the present administration legal mantra, that the rights of the people to access to justice and legal representation was its concern.

The statement disclosed that the Public Advisory Services Unit has assisted several indigents and vulnerable persons in the State to get free legal advice and probono legal representation in court.

The Law Officers while expressing satisfaction on the cordial and robust working relationship between the Attorney-General and Lawyers in the Bar especially State Counsel, pointed out that such relationship is a good omen for the state as Lawyers in the Ministry are now better motivated to perform their duties.

The Association also called on the Honorable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to revive the car loan scheme which was operational in the ministry but has since stopped, adding that he should ensure that legal officers who were yet to benefit from the scheme get the loans as it forms part of their condition of service.

LOAN, however, called on the Delta State Government to increase the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Justice to enable the Honorable Attorney-General carry out his laudable plans for the Ministry and the entire state.

The Association further commended the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Barr Peter Mrakpor as Honorable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice saying that “his appointment is like putting a round peg in a round hole”.

The statement maintained that Barr. Mrakpor has done much in improving the welfare of legal officers in the Ministry of Justice, pointing out that “history will not be in a hurry to forget the Honorable Attorney-General after his tenure”.