IPOB: Soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu’s Umuahia home …it’s not true, says Army

The Nigerian Army on Sunday allegedly invaded the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, barely 24 hours after it announced the start of its second phase of Operation Python Dance II in the South-Eastern states.

It was, however, gathered that the military personnel, who stormed Kanu’s home with an armoured vehicle were resisted by some members of the pro-Biafra group.

Some IPOB members were reportedly shot in the process.

According to the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, about five youths were killed and about 30 were injured.

“The Hausa Fulani soldiers and Police in Nigerian uniforms came to kill our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his compound at Afaraukwu Umuahia and started shooting sporadically and killed five people and up to thirty people with bullets wounds, after attacking our people they went off, they came with 5 hilux vans,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has denied reports that it invaded the residence of Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State.

The 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, however, said it was the residents that threw stones at the military officers.

In a statement issued by its assistant director of public relations, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi, the Brigade denied reports that it invaded Kanu’s home or killed anybody.

“This is far from the truth. Rather, it was a group of suspected IPOB militants that blocked the road against troops of 145 Battalion while o a show of force along FMC-Word Bank Road in Umuahia town, Abia State at about 6.00-6.30pm, today (Sunday).

“They insisted that the military vehicles would not pass and started pelting the soldiers with stones and broken bottles to the point of injuring an innocent female passerby and a soldier, Corporal Kolawole Mathew,” the statement said.

Major Gbadamosi, however, said troops fired warning shots in the air to disperse the protesters, stating that no life was lost.

He said both the soldier and the passerby have been evacuated to the unit’s Medical Inspection Room in Umuahia, the state capital, where they are receiving treatment.

“We would like to use this opportunity to warn mischief makers threatening the peace and security of the country through falsehood such as above.

“Members of the public are please requested to go about their lawful business and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or security outfit,” Gbadamosi said.

The Abia State Police Command also confirmed the incident, saying the situation was brought under control without any loss of life.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said a policeman was also injured during the clash.

“During the clash, a policeman was given machete cut on his head and back; one of the soldiers on the military APC, attached to FOB Umuahia, was injured in his left wrist and one Mrs Grace Nwokeukwu of Umuobasi lsiama Afara, Umuahia also had a matchet cut on the head.

“All the victims were taken to Police Clinic Umuahia for treatment, while the situation has since been brought under control without any loss of life,” Ogbonna said.