AHRC-USA observes the 16th anniversary of September 11 and Patriot Week,  urges public service to honor the day and Week:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in observing the 16h anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. This year's observance falls amidst the rise of the threats of terrorism, extremism hate, violence and crises in the US and abroad.

This year's observance comes as fellow Americans are coping with natural disasters and their huge toll of destruction in Texas and the fires in the Western states. More harsh weather is forecast for other parts of the country.

The US Congress declared September 11 Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as Patriot Day. Patriot day serves as a constant reminder that terrorism, extremism, and violence are our common enemy. On this day, we honor the memory of the victims who lost their lives as a result of this heinous attack where we reaffirms that safety and human rights are compatible, and indeed, respecting human rights promotes security. As Americans, we should strive to be both secure and free.

In addition, several states have recognized Patriot Week, which includes a focus on America's founding First Principles from the Declaration of Independence, key Founding Fathers and other great Patriots, key documents and speeches, and flags from our history. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) honors Patriot Week and encourages its friends and supporters to partake of the Week's activities. Patriot Week renews America's spirit and commitment to its core values of freedom and equality for all by celebrating the traditions that make America the leader of the free world. Anchored by the key dates of September 11 (the anniversary of the terrorists attacks) and September 17 (Constitution Day, the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by our Founding Fathers), the schedule for each day has a separate focus. The grassroots effort is renewing the spirit of America, one person at a time, and is spreading throughout the nation.

" Patriot Day and Patriot Week are wonderful opportunities for honoring the US, the country that stands for equality and human rights for all," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We urge all Americans to honor the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks by participating in scheduled activities, volunteering and/or donating to help the victims of the floods in Texas, Florida and all effected areas," added Hamad.

"We deeply appreciate AHRC's support of Patriot Week," stated Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Michael Warren, co-founder with his then 10 year old daughter Leah of Patriot Week. "In this day of a deeply divided nation, Patriot Week helps remind us of what binds us together as Americans - the First Principles of the rule of law, unalienable rights, limited government, the Social Compact, equality, and the right to alter or abolish an oppressive government. It's so very important to set some time aside in our busy lives and reaffirm what makes America great - please join us."

For a list of events and more information, visit:

www.PatriotWeek.org