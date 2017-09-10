Mama Taraba Should be Courageous and Strong - Femi Fani Kayode

Mama Taraba should continue to stand on the platform of truth and not allow herself to be intimidated. I reacted to a story in which she allegedly exposed Nasir El Rufai.

It took her 24 hours to deny the story and I wonder why it took so long. If the story is not true she should blame the original source, medium and author of the allegation and not me.

I merely reacted to it like millions of other Nigerians did. She should clean up her stinking mess and not blame me for it.

I guess that it is also not true that her associates in the APC government have alleged that 12 million went missing under her watch as Minister and that she now supports Abubakar Atiku against her own boss.

She should stand firm and stop blowing hot and cold. You cannot serve God and the devil at the same time. I repeat: she should clean up her stinking mess and understand that I am not a soft or easy target.

Whichever way the APC sun is still setting. My advice to her is to stop getting her pretty knickers in a twist, to tow the path of honor, to resign from this accursed Govt. and to leave the APC before they strip her stark naked and feed her to the dogs.