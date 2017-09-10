If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Crime & Punishment | 10 September 2017 21:10 CET

Gunmen Abduct Man, Fiancée, Five Others On Wedding Day In Ondo

By The Nigerian Voice

Some unknown gunmen on Sunday kidnapped a man identified as Moses Yakubu, his fiancee and five friends and family members in Akunnu Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the couple and members of their families, whose identity were unknown at the time of this report, were abducted on their way to Akure, the Ondo State capital, for their wedding ceremony.

Yakubu and his fiancée were to hold their engagement ceremony in Akure on Sunday but the event could not hold following the incident

-Punch-


