Plateau United beat Rangers 2-0, crowned Nigerian league champions

Plateau United have won the 2017 Nigerian Professional League championship, beating defending champions Rangers International 2-0 on the last day, to clinch the coveted trophy and cash of N50million.

The 2017 championship in the last few weeks was a cheek and jowl affair between United and Lagos based MFM FC, with just one point separating them going to Day 38.

Champions Plateau United

But while United earned the maximum three points to hit 66 points, MFM faded out, losing to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri 1-2 and ending the race with 62 points.

Both Plateau United and MFM will automatically represent Nigeria at the CAF Champions Cup.

Enyimba International came third with 61 points and Akwa United fourth with 60 points.

It was the first time that Plateau United have won the League. They are the 19th different champions of the competition. And the victory is significant as they were promoted into the premier league this year.