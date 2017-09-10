Pres. Buhari condemns herdsmen for killing 19 in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the senseless killing of 19 persons, especially women and children in a night attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Plateau Police Command has confirmed 19 persons killed and five others injured in an attack on Ancha village, Bassa Local Government, on Friday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo, who briefed newsmen on Friday in Jos, said that preliminary investigation had indicated that the attack was carried out by Fulani gunmen.

The President has equally expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that have reasonably taken root in the State and urged stakeholders not to allow this violent incident to destroy the progress made so far.

“It is unlawful for anyone or group to take the laws into their hands in the name of revenge or reprisals, rather than follow due process by allowing law enforcement agencies to fish out any such aggressors who will be made to face justice,” he said.

According to President Buhari, “the various communities in the State have taken many steps, with the support of security agencies and mediators to pull the State back from the brink of anarchy and senseless killings warranted by attacks and counterattacks.”

He stressed that, “it will be a painful loss to allow these unsavoury acts to return. I urge all our communities in the State and the other parts of the country to embrace peace and bring to a stop these painful and unnecessary killings.”

The President further reiterated the determination of the Nigerian Government to protect the lives and property of all citizens, wherever they reside, while directing law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the Plateau killings and whoever their sponsors may be.

He prayed God to grant peace to the souls of the victims and comfort to the grieving families and community.