14 Years old Boy With Tumor Needs 3 Million Naira For Surgery

An elderly woman, Mrs. Margaret Okpomeshina of Umueze, Amaimo in Ikeduru LGA has called on the general public to come to the assistance of her 14 years old son who developed a tumor.

Speaking to the founder of Genius Eyes International Foundation for the Hopeless, Mr Paulcy Cyprian Iwuala, Mrs Margaret said that her son, Uzochukwu, was diagnosed with a tumor known as Amaloblatoma of the left mandible.

According to the poor widow who lost her husband five years ago, the tumor started like a developing tooth some time in January but after a while her son kept complaining of toothache which forced her to take him to a clinic where the doctor prescribed some drugs to help ease the pain.

Speaking in Igbo she asserted that after their visit to the clinic her son kept complaining of continued aching on that part of his mouth, which was when she noticed the swelling on her son's mouth.

"When I saw the swelling I panicked, which was when I realized that something was terribly wrong with my son."

Continuing, she said she took her son to a doctor who confirmed her fears by indicating that her son had a tumor and was at its early stages which could be removed through a surgery at the sum of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira).

Mrs Okpomeshina says her husband left her with three boys and two girls adding than she is doing her best to fend for the family by selling bitterleaf amongst other things.

She begged the general public to come to the help of her family who have suffered immensely since the ailment began.

The 14 years old Uzochukwu a Jss 1 student of Amaimo Community School, said that he knows that there are good Nigerians who can help him and his family overcome their present travail.

Speaking to the men of the press present Mr Paulcy posited that the boy needs three million naira to have the surgery done here in Nigeria.

He stated that the boy needs help as soon as possible considering that in a few months the problem may escalate and become more difficult to operate on.