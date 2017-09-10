Madumere harps on Peace, love  among religious, ethnic groups 

The Deputy Governor of Imo state , Prince Eze Madumere has identified love, peace and tolerance among Nigerians as requisite ingredients that will foster unity and National development.

Madumere who was at the installation thanksgving service of Venerable Obinna Oke and his wife Mrs Chinwe Oke at At Luke's Anglican church, Achi Mberi in Mbaitoli local government area of the State, maintained that it is only in an atmosphere of love and peace that the country will liberate itself from ethnicity, hate and general retrogression.

He said what the country needs is the prayer of all the faithfull, adding that Nigerians should have faith in the leadership of President Mohammed Buhari.

He paid glowing tributes to Venerable Obinna Oke, pointing out that God has been using him to bring salvation to the people of Mbieri . His words: "Venerable Obinna Oke is a man of peace. Since his coming to St. Luke's Anglican church, he has brought people together and mended fences to those who were not in peace. He has shown that he is deep rooted in the words of God. The same love for one another is what we should play out in our relationship with our brothers from other tribes and ethnicity. This is the only way we can move this country forward. We must be tolerant of each other."

Prince Madumere who was received at the occasion by a jubilant mammoth crowd prayed that God will continue to use the man of God to preach love and peace of God in the community.

While pledging to continue to identify with the church, Madumere revealed that his secret and propelling knowledge of Jesus Christ began from the local church, admonishing parents to always ensure their children go to church.

Madumere pointed out that Venerable Obinna has through hard work revamped and laid a firm spiritual foundation in the lives of Achi people and Achi archdeaconry.

He admonished the members of the Church to continue praying for the success of the rescue mission government in the state .

Earlier in his remarks, Venerable Oke thanked the Deputy Governor for honouring the occasion in such a short notice, adding that it showed Madumere's profound love for the things of God.

He described him as a role model, motivator, an evangelist, a man of peace and a pace setter ,as he prayed that God will continue to protect and bring him to his dreams.

The venerable maintained that it is a thing of joy to serve God, pointing out Governor Okorocha and his Deputy have demonstrated third love to God through the building of the Government house chapel and construction of chapels in all the 27 local government in the state and solicited government support to the church.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere praising God with Prince Lemmy Akakem during the installation Thanksgiving service of Ven. Obinna Oke at St. Luke Anglican Church, Achi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State yesterday

The Deputy Governor of Imo, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere addressing the newly installed Venerable of St.Luke Anglican Church and the congregation at the installation thanksgving of Ven. Oke

The Jubilant congregation surrounds Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, praising God for his gift to the people