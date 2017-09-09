Itse Sagay Vs Senate Who has landed the baddest punches so far?

Chairman of Buhari's anti-graft committee, Sagay, loves to engage in a fight with lawmakers. Tell us who has won the bouts thus far.

Professor Itse Sagay who is the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) loves to get under the skin of lawmakers at the National Assembly.

This week, the law professor was at it again.

Speaking during a public lecture in Lagos last Wednesday, September 6, 2017, Sagay accused the lawmakers of raking in jumbo pays monthly and annually, while the rest of the country wallows in penury.

It took a little longer than 48 hours for the Senate to hit back.

Since we love us a good ol’ sparring session, we’ve put together the war of words between the Senate and the professor, into boxing rounds.

Senate spokesman Sabi Abdullahi (Nigerian Biography)

Round 1

Sagay: “From the information I have gathered, a Nigerian Senator earns about N29 million a month and over N3B a year.

“Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance N1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; Newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.

“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation N4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00”.

Prof Itse Sagay often takes no prisoners (Today)



Senate: "Ordinarily, we would ignore Sagay whose statements and attitude present him like a rascal and sadist instead of a former University teacher.

"However, his last speech in Lagos during which he was reeling out false and exaggerated figures about the salaries and allowances of legislators and also lied about the passage of anti-corruption bills showed that he just deliberately set out to undermine the legislative institution and lower its reputation in the estimation of right thinking members of the society and we therefore believe we should put him in his rightful place.

Senators led by Saraki (Punch)



"As an academic whose creed should be to find facts and make comments based on truth, we believe that Sagay should stop spreading beer parlour rumours about the salaries and allowances of legislators when he could simply get the facts from the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) which is the body constitutionally charged with the responsibility of fixing salaries and allowances of all public officials.

"Let us make it clear that our salaries and allowances are open books and the details can be taken from the RMFAC by any interested party”.

Round 2:

Sagay: “It is not a figure that I arrived at; it’s a figure that was printed (for me) and published on the Internet with very convincing details.

“If the Senate says what I say is false, they should publish what is right. If these figures are being doubted, write to the Senate President asking him to deny or confirm them.

“The minimum wage in Nigeria is N18,000 and the Senate is a group of people who actually vote their own minimum wage for themselves. The President does not determine his wage but the Senate takes a chunk of our budget and gives itself.

Information minister Lai Mohammed and Itse Sagay (Presidency)



“Secondly, their allowances: their basic salary in a year is N2,484,000. Then they collect hardship allowance which is 50 per cent of basic salary. Is there hardship in being a Senator? They stay in air-conditioned offices with beautiful cushions and live a luxurious life and yet collect hardship allowance.

“Then, there’s constituency allowance, 200 per cent of basic salary; furniture allowance, 300 per cent of basic salary; Newspaper allowance, 50 per cent of basic salary. So, our senators cannot afford to buy their own Newspapers, Nigeria has to buy Newspapers for them? Wardrobe allowance, 25 per cent of basic salary. So, they arrived in Abuja stark naked, meaning we have to clothe them”.

Senate: "This man talks like a man who is constantly under the influence of some substance and perhaps possessed as he employs the language of a tout with no civility. He is probably constantly excited and incensed by the fact of having his first opportunity to find himself in the corridors of power."

Sabi Abdullahi speaks for the senate (The Eagle Online)



Round 3

Sagay: "Perhaps the most notorious example of the legislators' resistance to the war against corruption is the rejection of the right of the executive to choose the persons who will spearhead that struggle.

"The clear impression is created that Nigerian legislators are in office for themselves and not for the populace.

"Not surprisingly, the National Assembly has not passed a single bill for the promotion of anti-corruption war since it commenced business in July 2015. The Whistle Blowers Protection Bill, the Proceeds of Crime Bill, and the Special Criminal Court Bill remain in a virtual state of stagnation.

Lawmakers in Nigeria (venturesafrica)



"What evidence do we need to establish the hostility of the Eighth Assembly to the anti-corruption war?"

Senate: "Sagay could not even check the records before proclaiming that the National Assembly has not passed a single bill for the promotion of anti-corruption war since it commenced business in July 2015.

"It is on record that the Senate has passed the Whistle Blowers' Protection Bill, Witness Protection Bill, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency Bill”.

Round 4:

Sagay: The professor also said the United States president earns far less than a Nigerian lawmaker.

Senate: "Prof. Sagay at his lecture in Lagos also made comparisons which did little credit to his background as a lecturer as he was talking of the salary of the United States President and that of a Nigerian legislator. That is like comparing oranges with apples.

"Only a senile, jaded, rustic and outdated Professor of Law like Sagay will make such a comparison which falls flat on its face, even to an ordinary lay man. Surely, Sagay is basing his analysis on street talks."

Round 5

In May, Sagay described the senators as "childish and irresponsible" for turning back nominees from the executive because Ibrahim Magu is still being kept on as acting EFCC chairman; even though the senate has twice rejected him.

Senator Shehu Sani represents Kaduna at the National Assembly (Sahara Reporters)

His words: "That action is childish and irresponsible. Do they think Buhari is a man that can easily be threatened? My God! How can people of such character occupy the highest legislative office in the country? Nigeria is finished.

“It is a great mistake and they will regret it.

“Where the Senate is required to approve a person for a particular position and they refuse to do it, the person could continue to act depending on the nature of the appointment.

Acting EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu (Sahara Reporters)



“What this action means is that the Senate is being occupied by the most unserious set of Nigerians in history. Nigeria is currently at its lowest level because we have people who have no sense of responsibility, who have no feeling and are there for just vanity and are ready to bring down the country in order to feel important, it is the worst case of abuse ever".

Senate: The senators followed up the comments above by summoning Sagay.

Sagay’s response to his being summoned by the legislators arrive in the following paragraphs:

Sagay: “They ought to know that I do not come within the category of persons they can summon.

Prof Itse Sagay (Okay Nigeria)



“I will advise them to tell their lawyers to check the Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution. Through that, they will know I don’t come within that category.

“They don’t have authority to summon me. I am outside the group of persons they can summon. I am not a civil servant, I don’t belong to any commission or any…”

Round 6

In January, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, slammed the Buhari administration for what he regarded as a selective anti-corruption war.

“Corruption in the Judiciary and others is treated with insecticide while corruption in the Presidency is treated with deodorant,” Sani said.

Sen Shehu Sani shares a laugh (Daily Trust)

Sagay: “I don’t really know the basis of that comment he made. I think it’s a political statement. It’s not factual.

“He’s a political antagonist of his own party. He doesn’t get on well with the Governor of his State, and he doesn’t get on with the Federal Government. So it is his political battle that is colouring his statement. It’s not factual.

“I don’t know too much about the Secretary to the Federal Government, I must confess that. I don’t know much about that.

Sen Sani and Governor of Kaduna El Rufai (Sahara Reporters)



“But I know the case of Magu thoroughly. And the allegations are spurious. There is no reality in them. The whole thing was distorted to give a wrong impression about Magu".

Round 7

In April, after the presidency suspended SGF Babachir Lawal following painstaking work from Senator Sani’s committee, the Senator went back to Round 6 and called for the dissolution of Sagay’s committee.

Suspended SGF Babachir Lawal (Sahara Reporters)

Sani: “President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency dissolve his Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption. It is a moribund and irrelevant assemblage.

“A Presidential Advisory Committee headed by a man who defended the SGF is without honour.

“The chairman of the committee attacked me for my report on PINE; now that the president has taken steps in the direction of the committee’s report, I hope the professor will muster the courage to also attack the president. The advisory committee was looking for corruption in Sokoto while it’s there in `shokoto’.

“It is sad that most of the mercenary forces hired to rubbish the integrity of the Senate committee and defend those indicted have suddenly lost their voices.”

Sagay: “My committee did not support the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. We didn’t have any official view on that.

“Personally, I did not express an opinion.

“My view really is that he (Sen Sani) is smarting on behalf of the Senate that we have sustained our support for Magu and as a result of that support Magu remains in office, and will continue to do his job of clearing corruption which the Senate is not happy about because they want the corruption to stay.

Senate President Bukola Saraki (The Guardian)



“And it sounds very ill for the Senate to say that anybody has no integrity. They have no basis to say that because their own situation as far as integrity is concerned is the most deplorable in the country. It sounds bad in their mouth to say somebody has no integrity”.

