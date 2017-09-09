Governor Amosun Asks Mama Taraba To Resign Immediately For Betraying Buhari And Backing Atiku

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has asked the Minister of Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, to resign immediately for betraying President Muhammadu Buhari. He also delved into whether Mr. Buhari would be running for another term in 2019, arguing that only his health and nothing else can Prevent him from running.

Amosun described the open declaration of Aisha Alhassan for the political aspiration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a disappointment.

Speaking to news men in Abeokuta, Amosun said although “she is entitled to her own opinion at any point in time, but she should have just resigned her appointment because her loyalty cannot be in two places”.

“Her falling short of resigning, takes everything away from what she said and it is clear that she will no longer be contributing to the development of the present administration,” he added, according to a statement issued by his office.

Speaking on whether or not the president would run for 2019 Presidential election, the governor said “the only thing that can prevent President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting is if his health cannot take it.

“If not for this present administration, only God knows where Nigeria would have been. When the government came on board, it was like jumping into the pool at the deep end”, the governor stated.

He scored the Federal Government high in its fight against insurgency, insecurity, corruption as well as efforts at economic recovery through serious diversification drive.‎